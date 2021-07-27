Advertisement

TMH doctor reflects on surge of COVID-19 cases in area

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With local COVID-19 cases rising, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says we could hit a new peak of hospitalizations if this trend continues.

As of Tuesday, TMH has 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and Capital Regional Medical Center is treating 40.

38 of TMH patients have not been vaccinated, why is why why the message continues to be “get vaccinated,” and that it’s the only way to protect family and friends.

TMH is among many Florida hospitals halting elective surgeries again.

Dr. Dean Watson with TMH said this is just another way that, even if you don’t test positive, people are being impacted by the virus.

“If you need a hip replacement, you have a heart procedure, you have a lung procedure, sorry,” Watson said. “It’s not going to get done soon because we do not have the resources to treat folks with COVID in the hospital, and to continue our daily activities related to procedure.”

WCTV asked Watson if this surge means that we should go back to wearing masks, and he said that if you’re outdoors, paced out and vaccinated, you’re good without a mask.

But, if you’re in a group indoors, you don’t know who’s gotten the vaccine or if you’re part of the five to 10 percent of whom the vaccine is not as effective, so he said to take precautions.

