TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation

The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a months-long investigation.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a months-long investigation.

Carlos A. Urena, 37 was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

For six months, investigators with TPD’s General Narcotics Unit and the Technical Operations Unit and the United States Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, collected physical and electronic evidence on Urena.

Upon a search of Urena’s home in the 1500 block of Coombs Drive, 13 guns were located ranging from AR style rifles to pistols. TPD said 11 of the guns were identified as “ghost guns,” which means they were assembled from individual parts purchased by the subject and thus lack traditional commercial serial numbers to track them.

Methamphetamine and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also seized, according to TPD. A search of the Urena’s business in 3400 block of Weems Road resulted in four additional guns being located, as well as more methamphetamine.

