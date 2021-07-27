Advertisement

‘Wearing is caring’ LCS School Board member urges mask-wearing in schools

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As COVID-19 cases rise, so does the intensity of discussions surrounding mask mandates in schools.

Monday night, during a virtual community conversation, individuals voiced concerns to school officials about surging cases in Leon County. Many said they’re worried about sending their kids back to school.

Still, LCS officials stand firm that at this time there will not be a mask mandate.

“There’s been a lot of discussion, but we are still mask optional,” said assistant superintendent Alan Cox.

However, many have cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, which says children should wear masks in class if not fully vaccinated.

“If you have the option to protect yourself, protect yourself,” said Temple Robinson, a doctor at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

In explaining LCS’S mask optional policy, assistant superintendent Cox cited local data, saying last year there were zero COVID-related hospitalizations among children aged 5 to 11 in Leon County and only three hospitalization in the age group of 15 to 18.

Although the risk of serious complications for children is low, others say there’s still some risk.

“I don’t know that any Leon County children are in the hospital now,” Robinson said. “But I do know there are infants that have been hospitalized over the past two weeks with COVID. So don’t think it won’t hit your kids.”

The consensus among attendees was that even though masks are optional, staff and students should still wear one, for their own safety and the safety of those around them.

Darryl Jones, a School Board member, ended the meeting by saying “wearing is caring,” stressing that while masks are not required, they are a simple way to show others you care about their well-being.

