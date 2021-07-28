Annual Battle of the Badges helps Red Cross with blood donations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire and Police departments battled to see which team donated the most blood.

The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations and friendly competition for a good cause, the “Battle of the Badges,” aims to help the Red Cross meet its needs.

Battle of the Badges helped the Red Cross with blood donations during the annual drive. (WALB)

During the pandemic, inventory has been running low.

“Due to COVID and the effects of COVID last year on the cancellations of blood drives, we’re collecting 12% more this year than we did because of COVID. But the need has risen because more COVID patients need blood, more sickle cell patients need blood, cancer patients,” said Terri Jenkins, the executive director for the South Central Red Cross chapter.

Trauma cases are on the rise in South Georgia, and organ transplants, elective surgeries and natural disaster aftermath also all require blood supply.

Jenkins said there’s a high demand for O positive, the universal blood type. She said events like these really help raise awareness.

“Anytime you have a tragic event and have serious injuries that happen to somebody, you need blood. Blood transfusions and it really hit home for us a few weeks ago and it just reminds you how important it is to have a bank that has the blood in it. So when people are in need, especially first responders and all of our citizens, that the blood is here for them,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Manahan is referring to when three firefighters and a police officer were hurt while working to secure a downed powerline.

The police chief said giving blood is a great way to support the community and save lives.

If you weren’t able to make it to Battle of the Badges, you can still donate here.

The winner for this year’s Battle of the Badges was the Valdosta Police Department.

The Red Cross says it has raised 56 units and each one could potentially save up to three lives.

