‘Appears discriminatory on its face’: Gov. DeSantis’ Office on Leon Co. county employee vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released a statement following the Leon County government’s announcement that says against COVID-19 will become a condition of employment with the county, citing a “resurgence” of the virus in the county.

In an e-mail sent from the County Administrator to all County employees, Leon County says employees have until October 1 of this year to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide verification of vaccination to Leon County Human Resources.

WCTV received the following statement from the Governor’s Office Wednesday night:

Governor DeSantis stands for individuals’ rights to medical privacy and opposes discrimination in all its forms. The provision that county employees who decline to show proof of vaccination will be fired is coercive and appears discriminatory on its face.

According to the County, employees who fail to get vaccinated, except in the case where an accommodation due to an ADA-covered disability, a doctor certified diagnosed medical condition which prevents an employee from receiving a vaccination or a sincerely held religious belief has been granted, will be fired.

