Aucilla Christian featuring depth, lacking experience in 2021

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Aucilla Christian Warriors started 2020 hot before being decimated by injury down the stretch, losing three of their final five games.

Head coach Colby Roberts, now in his 11th season at his alma mater, says their numbers this year should negate that issue in 2021, with interest in the program at an all time high.

The elephant in the room for the Warriors: They’re really young.

“Having more players is definitely a blessing but it’s a double-edge sword in the sense that, yes we have more players, but they’re inexperienced,” Roberts said. “We have plenty of holes to fill with graduation and the seniors we’ve lost so we’re just looking to get these kids experience this year and build off of that.”

