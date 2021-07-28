Advertisement

Back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off Saturday

Floridians will have the opportunity to stock up on school supplies and save some money with...
Floridians will have the opportunity to stock up on school supplies and save some money with the kick-off of the 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday starting this Saturday.(WALB)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Floridians will have the opportunity to stock up on school supplies and save some money with the kick-off of the 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday starting this Saturday.

The Florida Retail Federation said forecasted spending is up this year, with the average family expected to spend up to $900 on school supplies.

Throughout the 10-day holiday, it’s estimated Floridians will save $69.4 million in taxes on clothing, footwear, and backpacks costing up to $60 and computers less than a $1,000. Also on most school supplies costing $15 or less.

“We’re definitely seeing more people that are going to be shopping online and we understand that. And we encourage that if you do shop online, shop with a retailer that invests in your community. We use the term ‘find it in Florida’. There’s a lot of retailers large and small that invest in Florida, hire Floridians and pay taxes in Florida. So if you do shop online, try and shop with one of them and support your local community,” Federation President Scott Shaley said.

Between the back-to-school, hurricane, and Freedom Week holidays Floridians are expected to avoid a grand total of $168 million in sales tax this year.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm warnings, issued by the National Weather Service, will be sent with tags...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
Kemp’s Ridley Turtle’s are the most endangered sea turtle species. Apalachee Bay is a common...
Following shark attack, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab releases healed sea turtle at Shell Point Beach
Battle of the Badges helped the Red Cross with blood donations during the annual drive.
Annual Battle of the Badges helps Red Cross with blood donations
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
COVID-19
DPH South Health District: Nearly 700 new COVID cases reported in last 2 weeks