Chef Robin presents Baked Macaroni and Cheese

INGREDIENTS

1 1/3 c. elbow macaroni, uncooked

16 oz. shredded cheese (cheddar, gouda, gruyere or a mixture of several different cheeses)

4 eggs, beaten

3 c. milk

Salt & Pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Mix all ingredients in a 9x13″ casserole dish.

3. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is bubbly and slightly brown.

4. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

