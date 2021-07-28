Advertisement

Chef Robin presents Baked Macaroni and Cheese

By Robin O'Donnell | The Prepared Table
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/3 c. elbow macaroni, uncooked
  • 16 oz. shredded cheese (cheddar, gouda, gruyere or a mixture of several different cheeses)
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 3 c. milk
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1.       Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2.       Mix all ingredients in a 9x13″ casserole dish.

3.       Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is bubbly and slightly brown.

4.       Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

