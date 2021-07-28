Chef Robin presents Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/3 c. elbow macaroni, uncooked
- 16 oz. shredded cheese (cheddar, gouda, gruyere or a mixture of several different cheeses)
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 3 c. milk
- Salt & Pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix all ingredients in a 9x13″ casserole dish.
3. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is bubbly and slightly brown.
4. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
