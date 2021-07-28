Florida High veterans ready for tough 2021 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High has repeatedly knocked on the door of winning the school’s first state title over the last decade and, this year, they’ll be a 3A contender yet again.

If they are among the last standing in the division, the Seminoles will certainly be battle tested, with big time matchups in the area like trips to Madison County and Wakulla, out of towners like reigning 3A champ Trinity Christian - who bounced the ‘Noles out last season before dropping to 2A - and across state lines, playing Ashley Henderson’s Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets Week 1.

Florida High head coach Jarrod Hickman says its tough, but his squad is more than up to the task.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us to play across the border teams, we’re on opposite scheduling years, but when those things line up we are certainly excited about the opportunity to host and play at home Thomas County Central,” Hickman said. “These guys have been in a ton of big games and I’ve got five guys here who have played in a ton of football games and we’re excited about the opportunity to get this thing started quickly.”

