‘It’s a difficult step to take, but it is the right one.’: Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor reacts to vaccine mandate for county employees

Commissioner Rick Minor has released a statement following the Leon County government’s announcement that says against COVID-19 will become a condition of employment with the county, citing a “resurgence” of the virus in the county.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Commissioner Rick Minor has released a statement following the Leon County government’s announcement that says against COVID-19 will become a condition of employment with the county, citing a “resurgence” of the virus in the county.

In an e-mail sent from the County Administrator to all County employees, Leon County says employees have until October 1 of this year to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide verification of vaccination to Leon County Human Resources.

According to the County, employees who fail to get vaccinated, except in the case where an accommodation due to an ADA-covered disability, a doctor certified diagnosed medical condition which prevents an employee from receiving a vaccination or a sincerely held religious belief has been granted, will be fired.

Minor gave the following statement:

I fully support the County Administrator’s decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees of Leon County government.

It’s a difficult step to take, but it is the right one.  We have a obligation to provide a safe work environment for Leon County employees as well as for the public we serve.

