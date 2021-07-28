Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County government says vaccinations against COVID-19 will become a condition of employment with the county, citing a “resurgence” of the virus in the county.

In an e-mail sent from the County Administrator to all County employees, Leon County says employees have until October 1 of this year to get fully vaccinated and provide verification of vaccination to Leon County Human Resources.

According to the County, employees who fail to get vaccinated, except in the case where an accommodation due to an ADA-covered disability, a doctor certified diagnosed medical condition which prevents an employee from receiving a vaccination or a sincerely held religious belief has been granted, will be fired.

The County continues and says employees who are granted the accommodation and are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask at all times while at work. The County adds that negative COVID tests may be regularly required.

For more on the County’s announcement, click here or see below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.