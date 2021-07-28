Mask debate headlines Leon County School Board meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lengthy, tense debate was held at the Leon County School Board meeting Tuesday night as the start of the school year looms and the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

A “mask optional” plan for the 2021-2022 school year has been in place for months but was suddenly up for reconsideration and led to passionate pleas. The meeting came just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s newest guidance. recommending masks be worn in all K-12 schools. The news set the stage for what was, at times, a chaotic meeting.

The debate over masks lasted several hours at the meeting, starting with dozens of people speaking out during the public comment session.

The board ended the day about where they began: keeping that mask optional plan in place.

The meeting kicked off with a couple of hours of public comment from dozens of concerned parents. The majority arrived with “no mask stickers” and passionately called for maskless class.

A vocal minority asked for the opposite, citing rising case numbers and the delta variant.

After public comment, it was LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna and the school board’s turn to talk.

Board member Daryll Jones led a push for mandatory masks and board member Rosanne Wood seemed swayed by the new CDC guidance while Alva Stripling stayed firm for optional masks. In the end, Hanna, who has the final say, listened but stayed firm in his plan.

“All I know is I believe this is the right decision, and if things change, and the delta variant is sending kids to the hospital, we have kids in the pediatric floor as a result of this, then we can always go back and put masks on again,” Hanna said.

“But I only can imagine how many of our teachers are concerned, who now with no fault or choice of their own, be in classrooms where they can not make good decisions in how they create an optimal environment for learning,” said Jones.

The board did make one tweak to the district’s return to school plan; elementary school field trips will be on hold to start the year.

The public comment session did get heated, including a slight altercation between two members of the public that led to deputies removing them from the meeting.

The board will meet one more time on Tuesday, August 9, the day before school is back in session.

An overflow room needed tonight for the @LeonSchools board meeting happening right now- the second hour of public comment underway. pic.twitter.com/v1A5f1vDGG — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) July 27, 2021

