Advertisement

Nikki Fried suspends 22 gun licenses of Floridians involved in Capitol riot

Tuesday, Florida AG Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and...
Tuesday, Florida AG Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Licensing announced the suspension of 22 gun licenses held by Floridians involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.(state of Florida)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) - Tuesday, Florida AG Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Licensing announced the suspension of 22 gun licenses held by Floridians involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Commissioner Fried in the press release. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

Pursuant to Section 790.0601, Florida Statutes, FDACS can neither confirm nor deny whether an individual has ever applied for or received a concealed weapon or firearm license, as this information is exempt from disclosure as a public record.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

This fall, everyone on school campuses and on buses are required to wear masks.
Valdosta City Schools: masks required on campus, vaccines encouraged this school year
Ahead of the upcoming football season, the Florida State University Alumni Association has...
FSU Alumni Association cancels football season kickoff luncheon ‘out of an abundance of caution’
Officials hope that as the center continues to grow, they can eventually move to a bigger...
Amazon Last Mile Delivery Facility thriving
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation