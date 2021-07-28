Nikki Fried suspends 22 gun licenses of Floridians involved in Capitol riot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) - Tuesday, Florida AG Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Licensing announced the suspension of 22 gun licenses held by Floridians involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Commissioner Fried in the press release. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

Pursuant to Section 790.0601, Florida Statutes, FDACS can neither confirm nor deny whether an individual has ever applied for or received a concealed weapon or firearm license, as this information is exempt from disclosure as a public record.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.