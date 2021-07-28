No testimony in JT Burnette trial Wednesday
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On what would have been Day 11 of the JT Burnette federal corruption trial, Judge Robert Hinkle announced there would be no testimony.
Reporters who arrived around 8:50 a.m. were not allowed in the courtroom. The attorneys and judge were in a private conference until about 9:10 a.m.
When reporters entered the courtroom, both sides began discussing jury instructions with the judge.
The court adjourned just before 10 a.m. Judge Hinkle said an order on the delay would be filed later Wednesday.
