Advertisement

Some health officials, employment attorneys expecting vaccination requirements for jobs to change

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As COVID-19 case surge, health officials are calling it the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and are fueling a new push to get jabs in more arms.

It’s leading to new vaccine mandates nationwide, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as California and New York state governments the first to do so.

WCTV looked into vaccine requirements here in Tallahassee.

Careersource Capital Region told WCTV that of the 7,000 job postings, there are no vaccination requirements for employment, but some local health officials and employment attorneys expect that to change.

With nationwide vaccination rates hitting a plateau, some state and federal agencies are turning to vaccine mandates. Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis outlawed COVID-19 vaccine requirements and passports, but businesses in the Capital City are exploring their options..

“We have some employers who have reached out to us asking whether they could mandate it, and employees asking what to do if they can’t get it,” said Tiffany Cruz, Managing Shareholder with Cruz Law Firm..

Cuz said based on guidelines from the equal employment opportunity commission, businesses have the right to require employees to get vaccinated as long as they provide ADA. and other accommodations.

“If it’s a direct threat to the health and safety of people in the work place, a significant risk of substantial harm that can’t be eliminated by accommodations, that’s what allows employers to require it,” Cruz added.

Dr. Leslie Beitsch with the Florida State University Center for Medicine and Public Health says mandates like this could become more widespread, especially in health care and private schools.

“You’re going to see folks upping the ante here, and my interpretation of that is a positive,” Beitsch said. “We’ve got to get to a higher level of vaccination rate to protect the most vulnerable.”

Cruz says there will be exemptions to this rule and that if for whatever reason someone can’t get the vaccine, it’s recommended to contact an unemployment attorney.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm warnings, issued by the National Weather Service, will be sent with tags...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
Kemp’s Ridley Turtle’s are the most endangered sea turtle species. Apalachee Bay is a common...
Following shark attack, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab releases healed sea turtle at Shell Point Beach
Battle of the Badges helped the Red Cross with blood donations during the annual drive.
Annual Battle of the Badges helps Red Cross with blood donations
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
COVID-19
DPH South Health District: Nearly 700 new COVID cases reported in last 2 weeks