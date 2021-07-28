Some health officials, employment attorneys expecting vaccination requirements for jobs to change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As COVID-19 case surge, health officials are calling it the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and are fueling a new push to get jabs in more arms.

It’s leading to new vaccine mandates nationwide, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as California and New York state governments the first to do so.

WCTV looked into vaccine requirements here in Tallahassee.

Careersource Capital Region told WCTV that of the 7,000 job postings, there are no vaccination requirements for employment, but some local health officials and employment attorneys expect that to change.

With nationwide vaccination rates hitting a plateau, some state and federal agencies are turning to vaccine mandates. Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis outlawed COVID-19 vaccine requirements and passports, but businesses in the Capital City are exploring their options..

“We have some employers who have reached out to us asking whether they could mandate it, and employees asking what to do if they can’t get it,” said Tiffany Cruz, Managing Shareholder with Cruz Law Firm..

Cuz said based on guidelines from the equal employment opportunity commission, businesses have the right to require employees to get vaccinated as long as they provide ADA. and other accommodations.

“If it’s a direct threat to the health and safety of people in the work place, a significant risk of substantial harm that can’t be eliminated by accommodations, that’s what allows employers to require it,” Cruz added.

Dr. Leslie Beitsch with the Florida State University Center for Medicine and Public Health says mandates like this could become more widespread, especially in health care and private schools.

“You’re going to see folks upping the ante here, and my interpretation of that is a positive,” Beitsch said. “We’ve got to get to a higher level of vaccination rate to protect the most vulnerable.”

Cruz says there will be exemptions to this rule and that if for whatever reason someone can’t get the vaccine, it’s recommended to contact an unemployment attorney.

