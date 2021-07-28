South Ga. health officials warn of delta variant dangers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - In the last week. Archbold Medical Center has reported two deaths due to COVID-19, coming just weeks after reporting no hospitalizations at the beginning of this month.

Officials say as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to raise concerns it’s even more urgent that people get the vaccine.

“This variant of the virus effects children from two years of age up, and there’s no sparing of anybody,” said Dr. Johnny Belenchia, a Pulmonary critical care doctor at Archbold.

As the highly contagious and currently the dominate variant continues to sweep the country, health officials in South Georgia shared their day to day experience with us.

In an exclusive look inside a COVID ICU room, a patient on a ventilator is cared for by several health professionals covered in PPE. Dr. Belenchia said the new variant is aggressive, and the timeline of symptoms that we were used to from last year’s spread has sped up significantly.

“People come in -in three to four days versus seven to 10 days and deteriorate with 24 hours. Very, very rapidly,” he said.

On July 1, the hospital reported that there were zero positive COVID cases. Now there are over 20 admissions, and cases in the county are still climbing.

Several of those cases in ICU, on ventilators or other forms of life support. Palliative Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Burns said it’s difficult communicating to families that their loved one might not make it after being moved to ICU. However, what she finds most common about these patients is that most of them are unvaccinated.

“Unfortunately, I’m having to do a whole lot of these tough conversations about how sick their loved one is, that they may not survive this virus,” said Burns.

Officials say many people have this idea that COVID-19 is only dangerous to elderly people or those with underlying conditions, but Burns shared many of the current hospitalizations are healthy people in their 40s and 50s.

Dr. Belenchia said several cases involve spouses. One being vaccinated and having recovered from COVID in a few days. The other unvaccinated and in ICU.

“Please get vaccinated. We need everybody vaccinated. We don’t need to go back to where we were the spring of 2020 to December of 2020,” said Belenchia.

