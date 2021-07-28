Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools: masks required on campus, vaccines encouraged this school year

This fall, everyone on school campuses and on buses are required to wear masks.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools has released an updated return to school policy for the 2021-2022 school year.

This fall, everyone on school campuses and on buses are required to wear masks. According to VCS, this decision comes after the CDC’s recent revision of the COVID-19 guidance.

All students will have assigned seating on VCS buses, which will be “disinfected regularly.” Lunch in the cafeteria will begin once again, but breakfast will continue to be “grab and go.” Additionally, school visitors will be allowed, but masks will be required.

VCS said its superintendent will continue to study all guidance received from national, state and local health officials, keeping the board and community up to date on changes to the district’s modes of operation, including wearing masks.

