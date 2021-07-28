Advertisement

Valdosta firefighter injured in downed power line incident released from hospital

Hudson Tanner with VFD was applauded by fellow first responders and SGMC staff as he left the hospital Wednesday afternoon.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta Fire Department firefighter who was injured in a downed powerline incident on Madison Highway on June 12 has been released from South Georgia Medical Center, VFD announced in a video Wednesday.

Hudson Tanner with VFD was applauded by fellow first responders and SGMC staff as he left the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say as personnel arrived on the scene to check the downed powerline line, a vehicle drove near it, causing the line to fall further towards the first responders. Four Valdosta first responders, including one police officer with the Valdosta Police Department and three firefighters with the Valdosta Fire Department, were hospitalized following the incident, according to the city.

One firefighter was released from South Georgia Medical Center the morning after the incident, but the other first responders had to remain under medical care.

Valdosta’s Fire and Police chiefs said the downed power line incident that injured the four first responders was something they’ve never seen before in their careers, calling it a “tragic, unforeseen” event during a press conference.

Another firefighter is still under medical care, according to VFD.

You can watch VFD’s video below:

