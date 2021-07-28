Advertisement

ZZ Top concert at Wild Adventures still scheduled after bassist’s death

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - ZZ Top’s Saturday concert at Wild Adventures is still set following the passing of the band’s bassist.

Dusty Hill, also one of the band’s founding members, died at 72.

On Wednesday, park officials released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Dusty Hill’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates. As of now, concert organizers have communicated that Saturday’s performance at Wild Adventures will continue as scheduled.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm warnings, issued by the National Weather Service, will be sent with tags...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
Kemp’s Ridley Turtle’s are the most endangered sea turtle species. Apalachee Bay is a common...
Following shark attack, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab releases healed sea turtle at Shell Point Beach
Battle of the Badges helped the Red Cross with blood donations during the annual drive.
Annual Battle of the Badges helps Red Cross with blood donations
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
COVID-19
DPH South Health District: Nearly 700 new COVID cases reported in last 2 weeks