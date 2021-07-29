Ag Commissioner calls for daily reporting in second COVID briefing

Advertisement

FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2019, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of...
FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2019, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks during a campaign rally, in Miami. In a possible prelude to Florida's upcoming gubernatorial campaign, Fried, the state's only Democrat holding statewide office, is taking a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign-style video released Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, that casts the Republican as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and beholden to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried held a news conference for the second day in a row, hoping to push the Governor to again publish daily infection counts.

The state stopped daily COVID reporting in June.

Fried noted there were 16,038 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since January.

Fried called the numbers proof of the need for the state to do more.

“If the Governor’s Office has this information, fantastic. Put it on to the reporting sites. This is a simple… We were doing up until two months ago and the only reason I can fathom why we’re not doing that is because they don’t want to recognize our current trajectory, our spikes in the way the numbers are going,” said Fried.

Fried indicated Thursday she will hold daily briefings on numbers until the governor takes action.

