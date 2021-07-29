Brent Hill hopes to keep NFC flying high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 2021 marks year number one for Brent Hill as head coach of North Florida Christian and, if you’d use a car analogy, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles as anything other than a reliable sports car for Hill to drive.

The new head Eagle is aware he’s taking over a proven winner and he’s happy with how fast the squad is picking up his offense and each other.

”I can tell you from spring practice to where we are now, I think that’s probably been the biggest thing to start to see not only the relationships, you start to see those you can depend on and you can see leadership isn’t just about saying things it’s living them,” Hill said.

