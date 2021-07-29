Chef Levi presents Orange-Honey Cake with Pistachios

For Cake:

For Simple Syrup:

Prepare cake. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch round cake pan (or baking dish) with spray; set aside.

Melt butter and set aside. Combine in large bowl: 1 cup sugar and yogurt until blended. Stir in semolina, baking powder, and milk until just blended; stir in melted butter until smooth. Transfer batter to prepared pan.

Bake for 40 45 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and place on a wire rack. Coarsely chop pistachios and arrange in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 10 12 minutes until toasted; remove from oven and set aside.

Prepare simple syrup. Zest orange (1 tablespoon) then juice (1/2 cup). Combine in a small saucepot: orange zest and juice, remaining 3/4 cup sugar, honey, water, and cinnamon sticks until blended. Bring to a boil on high, stirring until sugar dissolves then lower heat to low and continue cooking until syrup thickens. Remove pot from heat and set aside to cool completely; remove cinnamon sticks.