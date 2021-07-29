Advertisement

Chef Levi presents Orange-Honey Cake with Pistachios

By Chef Levi Newsom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Ingredients

For Cake:

  • Nonstick cooking spray 1/2 cup (+2 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 (5.3 oz) container plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 cups fine semolina flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/3 cup almond milk
  • 1 cup shelled pistachios kernels

For Simple Syrup:

  • 1 navel orange
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 cinnamon sticks

Instructions

  1. Prepare cake. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch round cake pan (or baking dish) with spray; set aside.
  2. Melt butter and set aside. Combine in large bowl: 1 cup sugar and yogurt until blended. Stir in semolina, baking powder, and milk until just blended; stir in melted butter until smooth. Transfer batter to prepared pan.
  3. Bake for 40 45 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and place on a wire rack. Coarsely chop pistachios and arrange in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 10 12 minutes until toasted; remove from oven and set aside.
  4. Prepare simple syrup. Zest orange (1 tablespoon) then juice (1/2 cup). Combine in a small saucepot: orange zest and juice, remaining 3/4 cup sugar, honey, water, and cinnamon sticks until blended. Bring to a boil on high, stirring until sugar dissolves then lower heat to low and continue cooking until syrup thickens. Remove pot from heat and set aside to cool completely; remove cinnamon sticks.
  5. Pour cooled syrup over hot cake and let cake cool completely (syrup must be absorbed into the cake). For best results, let cake sit for 1 hour before serving. 6. To serve, slice cake into 16 portions and top each cake portion with toasted pistachios.

