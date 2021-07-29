Chef Levi presents Orange-Honey Cake with Pistachios
Ingredients
For Cake:
- Nonstick cooking spray 1/2 cup (+2 tablespoons) unsalted butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 (5.3 oz) container plain Greek yogurt
- 2 cups fine semolina flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/3 cup almond milk
- 1 cup shelled pistachios kernels
For Simple Syrup:
- 1 navel orange
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup honey
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 2 cinnamon sticks
Instructions
- Prepare cake. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch round cake pan (or baking dish) with spray; set aside.
- Melt butter and set aside. Combine in large bowl: 1 cup sugar and yogurt until blended. Stir in semolina, baking powder, and milk until just blended; stir in melted butter until smooth. Transfer batter to prepared pan.
- Bake for 40 45 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and place on a wire rack. Coarsely chop pistachios and arrange in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 10 12 minutes until toasted; remove from oven and set aside.
- Prepare simple syrup. Zest orange (1 tablespoon) then juice (1/2 cup). Combine in a small saucepot: orange zest and juice, remaining 3/4 cup sugar, honey, water, and cinnamon sticks until blended. Bring to a boil on high, stirring until sugar dissolves then lower heat to low and continue cooking until syrup thickens. Remove pot from heat and set aside to cool completely; remove cinnamon sticks.
- Pour cooled syrup over hot cake and let cake cool completely (syrup must be absorbed into the cake). For best results, let cake sit for 1 hour before serving. 6. To serve, slice cake into 16 portions and top each cake portion with toasted pistachios.
