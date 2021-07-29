Advertisement

Disney World guests will have to wear masks again

Guests do not have to wear a mask outside
Guests at Disney World will have to wear masks again regardless of vaccination status starting...
Guests at Disney World will have to wear masks again regardless of vaccination status starting July 30, according to the theme park’s website.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By Jon Jankowski | ClickOrlando
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (ClickOrlando) - Guests at Disney World will have to wear masks again regardless of vaccination status starting July 30, according to the theme park’s website.

Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and up while indoors, while on a Disney bus, while riding the monorail, while riding the Disney Skyliner and while going on an attraction.

Theme park officials said masks remain optional while guests are outside.

For the past six weeks, guests were allowed to go without wearing a mask within the parks if they were fully vaccinated.

Also on Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings encouraged all businesses including Disney World to require guests to wear masks.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County is now at 15.58 percent. Health officials usually hope for the number to be between 5-10%. A month ago it was at 3.7%.

Orange County also reported 1,371 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest amount in a single day for Orange County.

Copyright 2021 ClickOrlando. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck fire in Jackson County Wednesday evening,...
FHP responds to semi-truck fire in Jackson Co.
Simone Biles is considered by many the greatest gymnast of all time, but she’s made unexpected...
FSU mental performance consultant weighs in on Simone Biles Olympics withdrawal
Severe thunderstorm warnings, issued by the National Weather Service, will be sent with tags...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
Kemp’s Ridley Turtle’s are the most endangered sea turtle species. Apalachee Bay is a common...
Following shark attack, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab releases healed sea turtle at Shell Point Beach