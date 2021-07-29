Advertisement

Dougherty Co. reinstates ‘mask required’ policy for county buildings, facilities

The mask policy is for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities.
The mask policy is for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities.(source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mask policy is back in effect for all Dougherty County buildings and facilities, according to a release from the county.

County officials said with the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County, a “mask required” policy is back in effect for all county buildings and facilities.

“Vaccinated or not, all employees and citizens entering county buildings and facilities will be required to wear a mask,” the release states, citing a 50% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County.

“In reverting back to this policy, we are considering the rise in the number of positive cases in our community and taking every precaution to protect our employees and everyone entering our county buildings and facilities,” Michael McCoy, Dougherty County administrator, said.

On July 20, Albany City Commissioners rolled back restrictions for mask-wearing in government-owned buildings in a 5-2 vote. This decision was based on Dougherty County previously lifting restrictions.

Mayor Bo Dorough said because the city and county share facilities, the mask mandate could not be enforced.

Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young were the lone two votes against lifting the restrictions. The two commissioners also spoke against the decision and pointed to the high number of COVID-19 cases the community saw last year and the increased threat of the delta variant.

WALB News 10 has reached out to city commissioners to see if the city’s mask mandate would be reinstated following Dougherty County’s decision on the masks required policy.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County government says vaccinations against COVID-19 will become a condition of...
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Leon County Booking Report: July 28, 2021
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released a statement following the Leon County government’s...
‘Appears discriminatory on its face’: Gov. DeSantis’ Office on Leon Co. county employee vaccine mandate
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation
A courtroom sketch as JT Burnette took the stand in his corruption trial.
JT Burnette trial delayed after juror tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Florida tops 16,000 new COVID-19 cases
The Leon County government says vaccinations against COVID-19 will become a condition of...
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Commissioner of Agriculture and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried is taking on Governor Ron...
Ag Commissioner holds first COVID briefing, urges masks and vaccines
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance