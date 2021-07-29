Advertisement

FAMU and FSU stick to mask-optional policy

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The debate over masks in schools is playing out on college campuses. As of now, Florida State University and Florida A&M University are sticking to their mask-optional policy.

“I’m vaccinated, so I’m not too concerned,” Annie Lane, an incoming FSU freshman, said.

Still, Lane says she would be okay with FSU implementing a mask mandate.

“I think it would be beneficial to everybody just to keep everybody safe,” she said.

New CDC guidelines recommend that fully vaccinated individuals in areas like Leon County, which are experiencing high rates of COVID transmission, wear masks indoors.

Oyinka Coakley, whose children attend FAMU, says given rising cases, she will encourage her kids to wear masks indoors, even though they’re both vaccinated.

“At least you can be courteous to others and wear a mask,” Coakley said. “It’s not always about your personal opinion or your personal feelings, it’s about, you know, respect and concern for others.”

Still, many students are resistant to the idea of wearing masks.

“I’m likely not going to be wearing a mask in class,” Dawson Hulme, an FSU student, said. “It is just uncomfortable and as someone who is vaccinated, I’m just not that concerned about my personal health.”

Both FSU and FAMU encourage unvaccinated people to wear masks on campus, but neither are not enforcing a mask mandate. The universities are instead focusing more on vaccination efforts.

“We don’t want to lose one person to the virus on our campus or anywhere else,” Rica Calhoun, FAMU chief compliance and ethics officer, said. “That’s why it’s so important that our faculty, staff and our students get vaccinated because it’s our best defense against the virus, and it really helps us protect our family.”

FAMU and FSU are both under supervision of the Board of Governors, which has not implemented any new policy changes. The universities are still offering free COVID testing and vaccines to the campus community.

