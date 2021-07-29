FHP responds to Wednesday night semi-truck fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck fire in Jackson County Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate-10, mile marker 142 and State Road 71. FHP said a 2018 Freightliner Tractor on fire was still connected to an empty Argon Gas trailer.

The tractor became engulfed in flames after the driver had just filled the tanks with diesel at a nearby truck stop, FHP said. Jackson County Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire, preventing it from reaching the tanker trailer.

Approximately 300 gallons of fuel was spilled, with some of it burning during the fire. The driver was unharmed and was able to find a safe location away from the fire.

