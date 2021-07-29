Advertisement

FSU mental performance consultant weighs in on Simone Biles Olympics withdrawal

Simone Biles is considered by many the greatest gymnast of all time, but she’s made unexpected headlines from the Tokyo Olympics this week as she stepped down from both the team and individual all-around finals, citing a need to focus on her mental health.((Source: WMC))
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Simone Biles is considered by many the greatest gymnast of all time, but she’s made unexpected headlines from the Tokyo Olympics this week as she stepped down from both the team and individual all-around finals, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

It’s sparking a lot of conversation, so WCTV turned to Dr. Megan Buning, a mental performance consultant with Florida State University’s Coach Program. Buning is closely watching the Biles story and says there’s a lot we don’t know and a lot we can learn from this.

“My first reaction when all of this came out was. ‘Ugh, I hate that for her.’ I think there are some other issues than it just being the big stage. She knows how to compete at the big stage. This was something else,” Buning said.

Buning says it’s important to remember Biles is a known victim of Larry Nassar, the former team doctor and now convicted sex offender. She says trauma can be difficult to understand and be difficult for athletes to manage.

