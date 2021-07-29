Leon County Sheriff’s Office reinstates COVID protocols

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is making operational and administrative changes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Sheriff Walt McNeil detailed the changes in a memo sent to staff Thursday. They go into effect Monday, August 2.

All employees will be required to wear masks, except when alone in their vehicle, office, or when they can stay socially distanced. Anyone coming into the Sheriff’s Office Administration Building or Detention Facility who is not an employee will also be required to wear a mask.

Sheriff’s Office employees who are able to telecommute will return to that status.

Sheriff McNeil has authorized two days of COVID administrative leave for any employee who chooses to get the vaccine. The leave will be provided retroactively for anyone who has already received the shot.

All agency related travel and specialty team training is suspended indefinitely.

The LCSO Administration Building Lobby and the Detention Building Lobby are closed to visitors, and all meetings and interviews will be over Zoom or the phone.

Uniform patrol staff will maintain their current levels and shift schedules. Deputies will wear masks while on calls for service, and FTOs and recruits will resume working in separate patrol vehicles.

CID staff will telecommute on a rotating basis, and all people in interview rooms will wear masks.

Department of Administration staff will telecommute, and detention and judicial operations will remain as they are.

This comes as the number of COVID cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations have spiked in recent weeks for Leon County.

At last report, the sheriff’s office was also monitoring more than 20 inmates at the Leon County Detention Center who tested positive for COVID. The office just started an incentive program to encourage more inmates to get vaccinated.

