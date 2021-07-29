LIST: What is your school district’s mask policy?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The return to school for thousands across our area is right around the corner in what many are hoping is a return to normal.

However, officials are reporting rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the area, and some districts are taking steps to reinstitute COVID-19 protocol.

Below is a list of school districts in our area and what their mask policy is as we approach the start of a new year.

Ed. note - Many district leaders who spoke with WCTV say they are strongly encouraging or recommending, bot not mandating, masks in schools but many are requiring masks be worn on buses. District superintendents also say mask guidance could change as numbers change.

Florida

Calhoun: Masks optional

Gadsden: Masks required

Jackson: Masks optional

Lafayette: Masks optional

Leon: Masks optional

Liberty: Masks optional

Madison: Masks optional

Suwannee: Masks optional

Taylor: Masks optional

Wakulla: Masks optional

Georgia

Brooks: Masks optional

Clinch: Masks optional

Decatur: Masks optional

Echols: Masks optional

Grady: Masks optional

Lowndes: Masks optional

Valdosta City Schools: Masks optional

Miller: Masks optional

Seminole: Masks optional

Thomas: Masks optional

Thomasville City Schools: Masks optional

