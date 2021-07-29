Advertisement

LIST: What is your school district’s mask policy?

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The return to school for thousands across our area is right around the corner in what many are hoping is a return to normal.

However, officials are reporting rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the area, and some districts are taking steps to reinstitute COVID-19 protocol.

Below is a list of school districts in our area and what their mask policy is as we approach the start of a new year.

Ed. note - Many district leaders who spoke with WCTV say they are strongly encouraging or recommending, bot not mandating, masks in schools but many are requiring masks be worn on buses. District superintendents also say mask guidance could change as numbers change.

Florida

  • Calhoun: Masks optional
  • Gadsden: Masks required
  • Jackson: Masks optional
  • Lafayette: Masks optional
  • Leon: Masks optional
  • Liberty: Masks optional
  • Madison: Masks optional
  • Suwannee: Masks optional
  • Taylor: Masks optional
  • Wakulla: Masks optional

Georgia

  • Brooks: Masks optional
  • Clinch: Masks optional
  • Decatur: Masks optional
  • Echols: Masks optional
  • Grady: Masks optional
  • Lowndes: Masks optional
  • Valdosta City Schools: Masks optional
  • Miller: Masks optional
  • Seminole: Masks optional
  • Thomas: Masks optional
  • Thomasville City Schools: Masks optional

For a list of back-to-school start dates for our local counties, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

