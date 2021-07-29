TallyToTokyo: Onto the knockout round for Lucena/Dalhausser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a quiet day for Big Bend and South Georgia area athletes on Wednesday, Thursday saw a pair of teams with local ties take to the court.

Basketball

The Spanish women’s basketball team, which features a pair of former FSU players, are now 2-0 after an 85-70 win over Serbia Thursday morning.

Leonor Rodriguez did not play in the win while Maria Conde logged 5:46, but did not score (0-for-4 from the floor).

Beach Volleyball

Nick Lucena, spouse of FSU beach volleyball head coach Brooke Niles, and his partner Phil Dalhausser finished group play late Wednesday night with a 2-1 (21-19, 21-18, 15-6) win over the duo of Nicolas Capogrosso and Julian Amado Azaad from Arentina.

The win put the American pair atop Pool D to finish pool play and advance them to the Round of 16. That bracket has yet to be determined, but Round of 16 matches will be held from August 1-2.

