Trojans hope to keep success, find stability with Tyson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - They say consistency is key in football and that turnover will get you nowhere: The same players, the same staff, the same system, the same process.

Well, someone forgot to tell the Lincoln Trojans that, because even after the departures of two head coaches in two seasons - both Quinn Gray and BJ Daniels to college jobs - the guys in green have still managed to win a whole lot of ball games.

Which begs the question, if they’re that good with that many shakeups, what will they be with some consistency?

Well, new head coach Jimmie Tyson hopes to answer that question.

Tyson, who was promoted from his defensive coordinator role in January, isn’t looking to be a dine-and-dash coach.

As far as the whole consistency thing goes, he says having a full spring this year has them leaps and bounds ahead in installing the new systems.

”Now with the time we’ve had, we’re pretty much at 100% of the playbook going into that first game and it’s given us so much to add what we need to do X’s and O’s wise and we’re always getting bigger, faster, stronger.”

