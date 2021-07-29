Advertisement

Trojans hope to keep success, find stability with Tyson

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - They say consistency is key in football and that turnover will get you nowhere: The same players, the same staff, the same system, the same process.

Well, someone forgot to tell the Lincoln Trojans that, because even after the departures of two head coaches in two seasons - both Quinn Gray and BJ Daniels to college jobs - the guys in green have still managed to win a whole lot of ball games.

Which begs the question, if they’re that good with that many shakeups, what will they be with some consistency?

Well, new head coach Jimmie Tyson hopes to answer that question.

Tyson, who was promoted from his defensive coordinator role in January, isn’t looking to be a dine-and-dash coach.

As far as the whole consistency thing goes, he says having a full spring this year has them leaps and bounds ahead in installing the new systems.

”Now with the time we’ve had, we’re pretty much at 100% of the playbook going into that first game and it’s given us so much to add what we need to do X’s and O’s wise and we’re always getting bigger, faster, stronger.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County government says vaccinations against COVID-19 will become a condition of...
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Leon County Booking Report: July 28, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation
A courtroom sketch as JT Burnette took the stand in his corruption trial.
JT Burnette trial delayed after juror tests positive for COVID-19
Jared Willet, was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal abandonment early Wednesday...
UPDATE: Franklin County deputies arrest man who abandoned dogs

Latest News

Jefferson County football
‘We want to bring that prominence back’: Reynolds hoping to bring Jefferson Co. back to historic roots
NFC Eagles football
Brent Hill hopes to keep NFC flying high
‘We want to make a run in the playoffs’: Munroe looking to build off historic 2020 season
A player reaches for a Florida High football helmet before the start of a quarter.
Florida High veterans ready for tough 2021 schedule