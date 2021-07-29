‘We just do whatever makes people feel comfortable’: Tallahassee business slow to require masks again following new CDC guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As once again the CDC recommends everyone wears masks while indoors in our area, regardless of vaccination status, some businesses say they aren’t dusting off the “masks required” signs just yet.

“We just do whatever makes people feel comfortable. We personally don’t wear masks, but if somebody comes in here and wants to wear a mask that is fine. If they don’t want to that’s fine as well. We have hand sanitizer and we say to maintain social distancing,” said Savanna Young, a personal stylist at Fab’rik.

Fab’rik is located off Thomasville Road in Tallahassee, and they are sticking with the customer-first approach to masks and letting shoppers decide for themselves.

Young says, at their busiest, up to a dozen customers will be at the store at one time, allowing for plenty of room for social distancing.

She says they have customers of all ages shop at their stores, and about half continue to wear their masks.

Meanwhile, at District 850, employees haven’t stopped wearing their masks, but they apply the honor code when it comes to guests.

“For our vaccinated guests, they are not required to wear masks. All of our ones who are unvaccinated, we do strongly recommend they wear masks at all times while they’re walking around the facility,” said Nicolas Longordo, assistant manager at District 850.

He says they are still maintaining half capacity for their customers, which equals about 350 guests.

“Yes, we are practicing social distancing still. We’re definitely encouraging half capacity so we are watching how many people come through the doors still,” said Longordo.

He says District 850 will continue following advice from the CDC and says the health and safety of their customers is their top priority.

“Making sure that as a community we’re not spreading it worse than it needs to be so our stance is whatever the CDC says we’re going to shy by that. We always want to follow protocol the best we can to make sure that the guests come in have a great time and a safe time as well,” he said.

Right now the guidance from the CDC are just recommendations.

Restaurants and other businesses have not been ordered to enforce mask-wearing.

