‘We want to bring that prominence back’: Reynolds hoping to bring Jefferson Co. back to historic roots

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s hard to tell the history of football in the Big Bend without a big, long chapter dedicated to Jefferson County.

The Tigers’ record book is full of legendary players and teams that have propelled Monticello front and center in Florida high school football over the decades.

It’s no secret recent campaigns haven’t been as kind to the Tigers, but Ira Reynolds is looking to change that.

2021 will be the second year with Jeff Co. for the former FAMU DRS head man, and there’s nowhere to go but up. Speaking at this year’s 4QuartersOnline Media Day, Reynolds didn’t sound like a man whose team won just once last year, but instead like a coach who is excited for the future with returning talent in the trenches, an uptick in new facilities and administrative support and community interest that reminds Reynolds of the glory days.

”We want to bring that prominence back to Jefferson,” he said. “These young men, I share with them all the time the good teams that have played, all the great players on those teams, give them a little history so they can say it happened once before we’re gonna bring it back.”

