Advertisement

‘We want to make a run in the playoffs’: Munroe looking to build off historic 2020 season

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Munroe Bobcats are coming off their best season in program history, complete with an undefeated regular season.

Sure faces like Xavier Gray are gone, but RFM has reloaded, complete with the transfer of former Valdosta star, Tajh Sanders.

Munroe head coach Alex Lehky says the ‘Cats are more than ready to keep building a winning culture.

”A year ago, we were sitting under this banner that says ‘Undefeated regular season’ and that’s great, but at the end of the day, we’re preaching getting one percent better,” he said. “We want to make a run in the playoffs, that’s our number one goal and we’re looking to build on what we’ve done over the last couple of years in trying to build a program and I think this year you’re gonna see us push through.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County government says vaccinations against COVID-19 will become a condition of...
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Leon County Booking Report: July 28, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation
A courtroom sketch as JT Burnette took the stand in his corruption trial.
JT Burnette trial delayed after juror tests positive for COVID-19
Jared Willet, was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal abandonment early Wednesday...
UPDATE: Franklin County deputies arrest man who abandoned dogs

Latest News

Jefferson County football
‘We want to bring that prominence back’: Reynolds hoping to bring Jefferson Co. back to historic roots
NFC Eagles football
Brent Hill hopes to keep NFC flying high
Trojans hope to keep success, find stability with Tyson
A player reaches for a Florida High football helmet before the start of a quarter.
Florida High veterans ready for tough 2021 schedule