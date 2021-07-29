‘We want to make a run in the playoffs’: Munroe looking to build off historic 2020 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Munroe Bobcats are coming off their best season in program history, complete with an undefeated regular season.

Sure faces like Xavier Gray are gone, but RFM has reloaded, complete with the transfer of former Valdosta star, Tajh Sanders.

Munroe head coach Alex Lehky says the ‘Cats are more than ready to keep building a winning culture.

”A year ago, we were sitting under this banner that says ‘Undefeated regular season’ and that’s great, but at the end of the day, we’re preaching getting one percent better,” he said. “We want to make a run in the playoffs, that’s our number one goal and we’re looking to build on what we’ve done over the last couple of years in trying to build a program and I think this year you’re gonna see us push through.”

