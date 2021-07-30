Balsa Koprivica selected 58th overall by the Detroit Pistons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Detroit Pistons have selected Florida State center Balsa Koprivica with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Koprivica is the second Florida State player to be drafted Thursday, joining forward Scottie Barnes, who went fourth overall to the Toronto Raptors.

Koprivica, a 7-foot-1, 240-pound big man originally from Serbia, declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season at FSU.

As a sophomore, he averaged a career-high 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game.

Koprivica had a strong showing in the ACC Tournament, averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in a pair of games. He earned All-ACC Tournament First Team honors.

