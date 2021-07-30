Bus drivers among many major positions Leon County Schools is hoping to fill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just like most districts across the country, Leon County Schools is working to fill vacancies within their staff. LCS says they’re looking at multiple avenues to be ready as the start of the school year approaches.

Employee shortages in the school system are a point of concern for Leon County Schools as they look to address the issue head-on.

Some of the shortages the district says its facing include teachers and food service workers but one of the major concerns right now is the lack of bus drivers.

As of Thursday, the district says there are twenty open bus driver positions.

Thousands of students take the bus to school each day and LCS says it’s doing all it can to make sure they have enough drivers on staff.

“So we have gone to radio, we have place ads, we have increased bus driver pay to try to incentivize those folks to come to drive for us,” said Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna says he’s worried that job opportunities like Project Mango may deter others from working for LCS but hopes motivating factors like free training for those hoping to get their CDL licenses will bring more employees in.

Superintendent Hanna says there is no deadline to apply to be a bus driver but he hopes they can fill the positions by the August 10th starting date.

If they are not able to fill these positions soon, Hanna says LCS may have to outsource to bring in contractors to fulfill the roles.

