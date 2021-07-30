City of Tallahassee reinstating mask mandate for city employees after new CDC COVID guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says all city employees, contractors, vendors and volunteers must begin following the new CDC guidance regarding wearing a mask indoors.

“Doing so will reduce the risk of contracting the COVID-19 Delta variant and will safeguard the health of employees as well at hose persons they interact with on the job,” the city said in an email announcing the change.

The city says the requirement is effective immediately and applies to everyone who works in city buildings, attending offsite events, driving or riding in city vehicles and when outside but are unable to maintain social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

