‘Double the number that we’re seeing before’: FAMU’s COVID testing and vaccine site seeing increase in numbers

The line to get tested for COVID-19 wrapped around Bragg Memorial Stadium, similar to how they were at the height of the pandemic.(Elizabeth Millner | WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a deju vu feeling at Florida A&M University’s COVID testing site on Friday.

Lines wrapped around Bragg Memorial Stadium, similar to how they were at the height of the pandemic.

“We’re testing now over 2,000 people a day,” said Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services at FAMU.

Tatum says they’re also seeing an uptick at their vaccination site.

“Double the number that we’re seeing before,” she said.

Tatum says before, they were averaging less than 60 people a day; now, they’re getting close to 100 a day and many are turning up for their first dose.

At Bragg, those getting tested say they’re reconsidering getting their shot.

“People that are vaccinated, even if they get COVID again, they have a very low chance of dying from it so I want to make sure that I do that for myself,” said Aillianna Bowden.

“I wanted to see the effects of it. Because my parents got it a couple of months ago so I was just planning out seeing how it would make them feel and my sister plans on getting it too. So we just made the decision to go get it together,” said Cydni Dariso.

Health officials want to remind everyone that vaccines are one of the best ways to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

“We’re finding more and more about the Delta variant and it is so contagious, if you get it and you’re not vaccinated you typically have a much milder course of the disease so I think the vaccination’s worth it,” said Tanya Tatum.

FAMU’s COVID vaccination site is moving to 674 Gamble Street.

Their testing site will also move to that location once football season begins.

