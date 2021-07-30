Leon County deputies investigating suspicious death after body found near Apalachicola Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Apalachicola Forest.

Deputies say around 11 a.m. on Friday, an off-duty deputy discovered a “possibly deceased” person at Lost Lake Recreational site, off Springhill Road.

Officials say a female, who has not been identified pending notifying next of kin, was dead.

Deputies responded to the area and the investigation was assumed by LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units.

Authorities say the cause of death is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 850-606-3300 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

