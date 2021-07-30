Lowndes deputies conduct drug raid, man arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, investigators from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 700 block of East Ann Street in Valdosta, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Deputies were acting on a tip from Valdosta Housing Authority residents who said they’d seen an increase in criminal activity in the Ora Lee West Homes area.

Investigators conducted surveillance and made arrests, which led to the identification and arrest of Izell “Ike” Adams. The sheriff’s office said he was identified as a “supplier of cocaine in the immediate area.”

In the service of the search warrant, investigators recovered approximately $3,500 worth of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as seizing a quantity of currency believed to have been generated from drug sales.

Investigators were aided by the Lowndes County canine unit in this case. If you have any information that could help the sheriff, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

