Advertisement

Lowndes deputies conduct drug raid, man arrested

Izell Adams was charged with drug violations.
Izell Adams was charged with drug violations.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, investigators from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 700 block of East Ann Street in Valdosta, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Deputies were acting on a tip from Valdosta Housing Authority residents who said they’d seen an increase in criminal activity in the Ora Lee West Homes area.

Investigators conducted surveillance and made arrests, which led to the identification and arrest of Izell “Ike” Adams. The sheriff’s office said he was identified as a “supplier of cocaine in the immediate area.”

In the service of the search warrant, investigators recovered approximately $3,500 worth of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as seizing a quantity of currency believed to have been generated from drug sales.

Investigators were aided by the Lowndes County canine unit in this case. If you have any information that could help the sheriff, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County government says vaccinations against COVID-19 will become a condition of...
Leon County to mandate vaccines for county employees
Courtesy: LCSO
Leon County Sheriff’s Office reinstates COVID protocols
Leon County Booking Report: July 29, 2021
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released a statement following the Leon County government’s...
‘Appears discriminatory on its face’: Gov. DeSantis’ Office on Leon Co. county employee vaccine mandate
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

Latest News

UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Man found murdered in car
Former Florida State forward Casey Krueger and current Seminole defender Gabby Carle are headed...
#TallyToTokyo: Kruger, Carle set for semifinal matchup
Suwannee Fire Rescue says County Road 137 is not passable after a log truck overturned in the...
Road closed in Suwannee County after log truck overturns
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit by car in Tallahassee