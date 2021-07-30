Pedestrian hit by car in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Yet another pedestrian is hit by a vehicle in the Capital City early Friday morning. Tallahassee Police say this instance happened at the intersections of South Macomb and Saint Francis Streets around 2 a.m. Friday.

TPD says the victim, only identified as an adult female, sustained non life-threatening injures as a result of the crash. Police had to close off the intersection for a few hours while they investigated the crash, but were able to get the roadway reopened before 5 a.m.

If you have any information that can help investigators with this crash, please call Tallahassee Police at 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

