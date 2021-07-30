Publix to reinstate mask mandate for employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix supermarkets will require all employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while inside, the company told WCTV in an email on Friday.

Publix says this will go into effect on August 2.

While the company did not say the same mandate would go into effect for customers, a spokesperson for the business did say, “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The company added they are continuing to encourage, but not require, employees to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.