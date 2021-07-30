RaiQuan Gray selected 59th overall by the Brooklyn Nets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooklyn Nets have selected Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray with the 59th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Gray averaged 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Seminoles this past season. He was selected to the All-ACC Third Team by ACC coaches and media and named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.

Gray joins Scottie Barnes (fourth overall) and Balsa Koprivica (57th overall) as the third Florida State player to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. That’s tied with Texas for the most players drafted this year.

Florida State’s three players drafted Thursday are also tied for the most in program history. Three Seminoles were also taken in the 1981 NBA Draft, but there were 223 players taken in that draft and only 60 Thursday.

