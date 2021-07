LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee Fire Rescue says County Road 137 is not passable after a log truck overturned in the road.

SFR says the road will be closed “for a while.”

Authorities gave no further information regarding the incident, including what caused it and if there are any injuries.

