TallyToTokyo: Kruger, Carle set for semifinal matchup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At least one player with Florida State soccer ties will compete for Olympic gold after the United States and Canada won their quarterfinal match, making for a meeting between the neighboring countries in the semifinal.

Soccer

We set the stage for you up top, but it will be USA vs. Canada in the Olympic semifinal after both nations won their respective quarterfinal games.

The U.S. needed penalty kicks to stave off the Netherlands, 2-2 (4-2 PK). Former Seminole Casey Krueger was not included in the 18-player available roster for the game.

Current FSU defender Gabby Carle and the Canadians also needed penalties to take down Brazil, 0-0 (4-3, PK). Like Krueger on the U.S. roster, Carle was not made available for selection on the 18-player active roster.

The US and Canada will meet at 4 a.m. Monday for a spot in the gold medal match. The other semifinal will be played between Australia (4-3 win over Great Britain) and Sweden (3-1 win over Japan).

Swimming

FSU swimmer Emir Muratovic turned in an impressive swim in the fifth heat of the 50m freestyle, going 22.91 and finishing in second place, 0.07 seconds behind heat winner Luke Gebbie, but did not qualify to advance.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.