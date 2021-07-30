UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Man found murdered in car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A silent summer night. A man found behind the wheel. As deputies respond, they realize something is terribly wrong.

26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr., murdered in cold blood.

Five years later and detectives have exhausted all leads.

June 12, 2016 was one of the deadliest days in American history. 49 people were killed four hours outside of Tallahassee as the shooting at Pulse Nightclub dominated headlines that day.

That tragic event didn’t leave much time for Hayes’ story.

Wakulla County native Cedric Hayes Jr. was a family man and memories of him are fresh, even years after his death.

“He would always come up and give you this hug that only he could give,” Freda Thomas, Hayes’ aunt, recalled.

His family now honors those memories by wearing black and red, the colors for murder victim awareness.

“If we know what took place, like, it would be a little easier to deal with,” said Hayes’ brother, Terrell Sharp.

It’s been five long years since Hayes was taken.

“He was very fun. Jokester,” Sharp recalled.

Five long years since a son was taken from his mother.

A father taken from his son.

“He was one, he didn’t have no memories of his father,” his mom, Tina Jackson, said.

Hayes was a man of faith, baptized in the Wakulla River.

A standout baseball player and Rickards High School graduate, Hayes was the first man in his family to get a college degree. Ironically, in criminal justice.

He wanted to be a lawyer and had just gotten engaged when the unthinkable happened.

WCTV’s cameras were there that morning as investigators worked the scene and loved ones gathered to grieve nearby.

“We are going to find out what happened to my nephew,” Carol Hayes, his aunt, said. “We are going to find out what happened to my nephew.”

Now, half a decade has passed and there are still no arrests. The only reminder of what happened on Ross Road all those years ago is a flyer with Hayes’ picture and the offer of a reward.

In a Facebook post, the detective in charge calls it a cold case.

The morning of June 12th, 2016 will stand out in my memory for the rest of my life. It was the second eeriest feeling I'... Posted by Justice for Cedric Hayes on Saturday, June 12, 2021

But a Leon County Sheriff’s spokesperson says there is still work going on behind the scenes.

“Leads and tips, in this case, have come in as late as this month, last month and in the last year, so we are actively working this case,” said Shade McMillan with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The lead detective, then a deputy, was the first to arrive around 5 a.m. and sat in silence with Hayes’ body after a passer-by - the family says a newspaper delivery person - noticed Hayes’ gray Ford Mustang lingering at the stop sign with someone behind the wheel.

“Responding deputies found the gentleman deceased inside his vehicle,” McMillan said.

No clue as to how long he had been there.

His fiance says he had been out club-hopping in Tallahassee with his best friend the night before.

The best friend’s grandmother lives nearby where Hayes was found.

The Sheriff’s Office remains tight-lipped about the case. They wouldn’t let WCTV speak with the lead detective.

When asked if we know how Hayes was killed, McMillan responded, “At this time, that’s confidential information in the case.”

A public records request of the case file is heavily redacted; only half a page was released out of nearly 1,500.

Hayes’ Mustang is still in the sheriff’s impound lot.

And his autopsy report was withheld by the State Attorney’s Office.

“It’s very hardening. Very hardening. Especially not knowing the who’s, the why’s or what, what even happened,” Jackson said.

There is one big clue we found in all that blacked-out paperwork as to what happened: Cedric Hayes Jr. had been shot.

“The way the detective described it to me, she say he didn’t have a chance,” Jackson continued. “It was like someone walked up to him or it was totally unexpected. There was no struggle or fight or nothin.”

The family left behind waits in limbo for answers.

“Just imagine,” Jackson said, “It could be your loved one next week. The good days are when I look at my grandson and there’s a feature in him that reminds me so much of my son.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Cedric Hayes Jr. has been increased in recent months to $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers (850-574-8477). They will pass along the tip to the police but not your personal information.

