Bristol man killed after colliding with tree, being ejected from vehicle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bristol man, 46, has died following a Friday evening crash in Leon County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at State Road 20 / Smith Creek Road when the driver, the man, failed to stay in his designated lane and crossed the centerline. The car traveled off of the roadway before colliding with a tree. The car then rotated counterclockwise before stopping.

During the collision, FHP said the man was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A Quincy woman, 49, was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for medical care.

