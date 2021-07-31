Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The dangerous heat will be back for another day on Saturday with heat index values potentially getting as high as 115. It’s important to stay indoors as much as possible, take breaks from the heat and sun and drink plenty of water. Rain chances will be low (30%), which will allow for the highs to reach to the lower 90s near the coast to the upper 90s inland.

It will be a scorcher again Saturday. Be sure to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/RN5LuDhDPM — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) July 31, 2021

Odds for showers and storms will increase Sunday as a ridge of high pressure aloft begins to break down and higher atmospheric moisture moves in. Highs will be in the lower 90s inland with rain chances at 60%.

A trough of low pressure aloft will dip into the eastern U.S. when the new work week begins, and will help to push another cold front into the Southeast. With higher moisture levels, rain chances will be at 70% on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Guidance models differ a bit on how far south the front will advance and how far the drier air will do the same; therefore, confidence in the forecast with respect to rain chances is somewhat lower late in the work week. As of this writing, rain chances will be between 40% and 50% late week.

