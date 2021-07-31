Cooking with Cherry - Open Face Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to share her Open Face Chicken & Cheese Sandwich recipe.

Ingredients

1 Rotisserie chicken (deboned)

1 1/2 cup Grated Parmesan cheese

12 count Hawaiian Rolls

1 stick melted butter

Instructions

Slice rolls in half

Place on cooking sheet, brush with melted butter and toast

Sprinkle chicken on toasted sliced rolls, top with cheese

Place back in oven Melt cheese and serve

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.