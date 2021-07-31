Advertisement

Cooking with Cherry - Open Face Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to share her Open Face Chicken & Cheese Sandwich recipe.

Ingredients

1 Rotisserie chicken (deboned)

1 1/2 cup Grated Parmesan cheese

12 count Hawaiian Rolls

1 stick melted butter

Instructions

Slice rolls in half

Place on cooking sheet, brush with melted butter and toast

Sprinkle chicken on toasted sliced rolls, top with cheese

Place back in oven Melt  cheese and serve

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr. had been murdered in cold blood. Five years later and detectives...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Father found murdered in car on Tallahassee’s southside
A woman was found dead in the Leon County portion of the Apalachicola National Forest around 11...
Woman found dead in Leon County’s Apalachicola National Forest, Investigation underway
Charleston County students learning in a classroom.
Gov. DeSantis signs Executive Order barring local school districts from mandating masks
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit by car in Tallahassee
One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.
Bee swarm from 100-pound hive leaves 1 dead, several injured

Latest News

Cooking with Cherry
WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Cherry
Chef Levi presents Orange-Honey Cake with Pistachios
Chef Levi presents Orange-Honey Cake with Pistachios
Robin O'Donnell from The Prepared Table showcased this family favorite recipe she's been making...
Chef Robin presents Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Robin O'Donnell from The Prepared Table showcased this family favorite recipe she's been making...
Chef Robin presents Baked Macaroni and Cheese