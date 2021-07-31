Cooking with Cherry - Open Face Chicken & Cheese Sandwich
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to share her Open Face Chicken & Cheese Sandwich recipe.
Ingredients
1 Rotisserie chicken (deboned)
1 1/2 cup Grated Parmesan cheese
12 count Hawaiian Rolls
1 stick melted butter
Instructions
Slice rolls in half
Place on cooking sheet, brush with melted butter and toast
Sprinkle chicken on toasted sliced rolls, top with cheese
Place back in oven Melt cheese and serve
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.