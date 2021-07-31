FAMU pays off $16 million in student fees, tuition for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University spent more than $16 million to cover fees, tuition and unpaid student account balances during the 2020-2021 school year, FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson announced at the first of four summer commencement ceremonies on Saturday morning.

FAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. William E. Hudson, Jr., said the money went toward paying off students’ outstanding tuition and fee balances during 2020-2021 school year.

“Over the last year and a half, the University provided over $16 million in student support and debt relief as a result of the federal Cares Act,” Robinson said.

“Clearing student account balances from the previous school year was a way of practicing our motto of “Excellence with Caring” by supporting students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hudson said. “It keeps them from having to get loans to pay off their unpaid balance. It’s been a tough year for our students and their families.”

